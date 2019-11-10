Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Sunday, November 10: 9 a.m. — Meeting of United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Committee on Doctrine, Baltimore, Maryland

Sunday, November 10: 4 p.m. — Meeting of Board of Trustees of Basilica of the National Shrine of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Baltimore, Maryland

Sunday, November 10: 5:30 p.m. — Meeting of United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Committee on Religious Liberty, Baltimore, Maryland

Monday, November 11: 6:30 p.m. — Meeting with Faithful Citizenship Working Group, Baltimore, Maryland

Tuesday, November 12: 7:15 a.m. — Meeting of Courage International Episcopal Board, Baltimore, Maryland

Wednesday, November 13: 7:30 a.m. — Meeting of United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Subcommittee on the Catechism, Baltimore, Maryland

* * *