Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Sunday, May 27: 11 a.m. — Adult Confirmation Mass, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend

Monday, May 28: 8:15 a.m. — 95th Westside Memorial Day Parade with St. Adalbert School Students, South Bend

Monday, May 28: 11 a.m. — Mass at St. Joseph Cemetery Chapel, South Bend

Wednesday, May 30: 12 p.m. — Mass for Conference of National Association of College Seminaries, St. Thomas Moore Chapel, University of Notre Dame

Thursday, May 31: 7 p.m. — Baccalaureate Mass for Marian High School, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend

Friday, June 1: 3 p.m. — Baccalaureate Mass for Northeast Indiana Catholic Home-Educated Graduates, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Saturday, June 2: 11 a.m. — Priesthood Ordination, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Saturday, June 2: 6 p.m. — Vespers and Profession of Faith and Oath of Fidelity for Permanent Deacon Candidates, Lindenwood Retreat Center Chapel, Donaldson

Sunday, June 3: 2 p.m. — Baccalaureate Mass for Saint Joseph High School, St. Pius X Church, Granger

Monday-Friday, June 4-8 — Annual Priest Retreat, Potawatomi Inn, Pokagon State Park, Angola

Friday, June 8: 6:30 p.m. — Welcome Mass for V Encuentro Regional Gathering, Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes, University of Notre Dame

Friday-Sunday, June 8-10: V Encuentro Regional Gathering, University of Notre Dame

