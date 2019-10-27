Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Sunday, October 27: 10:30 a.m. — Confirmation Mass, Holy Cross Church, South Bend

Monday, October 28: 5:30 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Jude Church, South Bend

Tuesday, October 29: 9:30 a.m. — Lecture, Masters in Divinity Program, University of Notre Dame

Tuesday, October 29: 5:30 p.m. — Mass and Dinner for St. Vincent de Paul Society of South Bend, Queen of Peace Church, Mishawaka

Wednesday, October 30: 5:15 p.m. — Mass for Institution of Acolytes, St. Gregory the Great Chapel, Mount Saint Mary’s Seminary, Cincinnati

Friday, November 1: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Joseph Church, South Bend

