October 20, 2019 // Bishop
Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Monday, October 21: 12 p.m. — Mass and Lunch Meeting with Seven Sisters Apostolate Group, Archbishop Noll Catholic Center, Fort Wayne
Monday, October 21: 5:30 p.m. — Meeting of Diocesan Review Board, Wyndham Garden Hotel, Warsaw
Tuesday, October 22: 6 p.m. — Mass for Christ Child Society of Fort Wayne, St. John the Baptist Church, Fort Wayne
Wednesday, October 23: 10:30 a.m. — All Schools Mass, Purcell Pavilion, University of Notre Dame
Wednesday, October 23: 6 p.m. — Priest and Religious Appreciation Dinner with Knights of Columbus #5521, South Bend
Thursday, October 24: 8:30 a.m. — Pastoral Visit to Christ the King School, South Bend, with Mass at 9:45 a.m.
Friday, October 25: 7:30 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, Corpus Christi Church, South Bend
Saturday, October 26: 10:30 a.m. — Jubilee Mass for Sisters of St. Francis, St. Francis Convent, Mishawaka
Saturday, October 26: 6 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Stanislaus Bishop and Martyr Church, South Bend
