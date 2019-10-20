Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Monday, October 21: 12 p.m. — Mass and Lunch Meeting with Seven Sisters Apostolate Group, Archbishop Noll Catholic Center, Fort Wayne

Monday, October 21: 5:30 p.m. — Meeting of Diocesan Review Board, Wyndham Garden Hotel, Warsaw

Tuesday, October 22: 6 p.m. — Mass for Christ Child Society of Fort Wayne, St. John the Baptist Church, Fort Wayne

Wednesday, October 23: 10:30 a.m. — All Schools Mass, Purcell Pavilion, University of Notre Dame

Wednesday, October 23: 6 p.m. — Priest and Religious Appreciation Dinner with Knights of Columbus #5521, South Bend

Thursday, October 24: 8:30 a.m. — Pastoral Visit to Christ the King School, South Bend, with Mass at 9:45 a.m.

Friday, October 25: 7:30 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, Corpus Christi Church, South Bend

Saturday, October 26: 10:30 a.m. — Jubilee Mass for Sisters of St. Francis, St. Francis Convent, Mishawaka

Saturday, October 26: 6 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Stanislaus Bishop and Martyr Church, South Bend

