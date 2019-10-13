Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Sunday, October 13: 2 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Mary of the Annunciation Church, Bristol

Monday, October 14: 6:30 p.m. — Allen County Right to Life Dinner, Ceruti’s Banquet Hall, Fort Wayne

Tuesday, October 15: 10:30 a.m. — All Schools Mass, Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne

Thursday, October 17: 10:30 a.m. — Meeting of Presbyteral Council, Sacred Heart Rectory, Warsaw

Thursday, October 17: 6:30 p.m. — St. Joseph County Right to Life Dinner, Century Center, South Bend

Friday, October 18: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, Christ the King Church, South Bend

Saturday, October 19: 5 p.m. — Mass for Women of the Church Conference, Church of Loreto, Saint Mary’s College, Notre Dame

* * *