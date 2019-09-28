Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Sunday, September 29: 11 a.m. — Wedding Anniversary Mass, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend

Monday, September 30: 5:15 p.m. — Red Mass, Basilica of the Sacred Heart, University of Notre Dame

Tuesday, October 1: 5:30 p.m. — Red Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Wednesday, October 2: 9:30 a.m. — Service of Blessing and Dedication for Renovated Achatz Hall, University of Saint Francis, Fort Wayne

Thursday, October 3: 10:30 a.m. — Tour of Archbishop Noll Catholic Center, Fort Wayne, with St. Matthew School Seventh Graders

Friday, October 4: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. John the Evangelist Church, Goshen

Saturday, October 5: 10 a.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. John the Evangelist Church, Goshen

Saturday, October 5: 6 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, Sacred Heart Church, Fort Wayne

