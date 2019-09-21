Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Sunday, September 22: 11:30 a.m. — Wedding Anniversary Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Tuesday, September 24: 12:30 p.m. — Meeting of Diocesan Finance Council, Wyndham Garden Hotel, Warsaw

Wednesday, September 25: 12 p.m. — Redeemer Radio Sharathon, Fort Wayne

Thursday, September 26: 4 p.m. — Meeting of Board of Directors of Catholic Charities, Archbishop Noll Catholic Center, Fort Wayne

Friday, September 27: 8:30 a.m. — Mass and Pastoral Visit, St. Vincent de Paul School, Elkhart

