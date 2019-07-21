Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Wednesday, July 24: 3 p.m. — Meeting of Our Sunday Visitor Institute Committee, Homewood Suites Hotel, Fort Wayne

Thursday, July 25: 8:30 a.m. — Meeting of Board of Directors of Our Sunday Visitor, Our Sunday Visitor, Huntington

Saturday, July 27: 4:30 p.m. — Mass, St. Gaspar del Bufalo Church, Rome City

Sunday, July 28: 11:30 a.m. — Mass, St. Joseph Church, LaGrange

Monday, July 29: 11 a.m. — Mass, Archbishop Noll Memorial Chapel of Saint Anne Community at Victory Noll, Huntington

Tuesday, July 30: 11 a.m. — Mass with Seminarians, St. Martin de Porres Church, Syracuse

Thursday, August 1: 11:30 a.m. — Mass for Diocesan Principals, Sacred Heart Church, Warsaw

Friday, August 2: 9 a.m. — Mass, Our Lady of Good Hope Church, Fort Wayne

* * *