Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Sunday, May 26: 10:30 a.m. — Confirmation Mass, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Warsaw

Tuesday, May 28: 6:30 p.m. — Mass with Dedication of Altar, Our Lady of Good Hope Church, Fort Wayne

Wednesday, May 29: 6 p.m. — Prayer Service and Reception for Seminarians and Donors, St. Pius X Church, Granger

Thursday, May 30: 7 p.m. — Baccalaureate Mass for Marian High School, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend

Friday, May 31: 3 p.m. — Baccalaureate Mass for Northeast Indiana Catholic Educators, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Saturday, June 1: 11 a.m. — Priesthood Ordination, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Sunday, June 2: 2 p.m. — Baccalaureate Mass for St. Joseph High School, St. Pius X Church, Granger

Monday-Friday, June 3-7: Annual Priest Retreat, Potawatomi Inn, Pokagon State Park, Angola

Saturday, June 8: 5 p.m. — Adult Confirmation Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

* * *