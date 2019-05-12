Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Sunday, May 12: 2 p.m. Confirmation Mass, St. Vincent de Paul Church, Fort Wayne

Monday, May 13: 10 a.m. Meeting of the Bishop’s Cabinet, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Monday, May 13: 7 p.m. Confirmation Mass, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Decatur

Tuesday, May 14: 3:30 p.m. Meeting of Indiana Bishops, Indianapolis

Wednesday, May 15: 10 a.m. Meeting of Indiana Catholic Conference, Indianapolis

Wednesday, May 15: 7 p.m. Confirmation Mass, Queen of Angels Church, Fort Wayne

Thursday, May 16: 12 p.m. Meeting of Board of Directors of Saint Anne Communities, Randallia Place, Fort Wayne

Thursday, May 16: 7 p.m. Confirmation Mass, St. Mary Church, Huntington

Friday, May 17: 4 p.m. Baccalaureate Mass for Saint Mary’s College, Notre Dame

Saturday, May 18: 11 Diaconate Ordination, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Saturday, May 18: 5 p.m. Commencement Mass for University of Notre Dame, Purcell Pavilion, University of Notre Dame

Sunday, May 19: 9:30 a.m. Commencement Ceremony for University of Notre Dame, University of Notre Dame Stadium

Sunday, May 19: 5 p.m. Confirmation Mass, St. Adalbert Church, South Bend

Tuesday, May 21: 12:30 p.m. Meeting of Diocesan Finance Council, Holiday Inn Express, Warsaw

Wednesday, May 22: 11 a.m. Meeting with Catholic Leadership Institute for Next Generation Pastors, Archbishop Noll Catholic Center, Fort Wayne

Wednesday, May 22: 5:30 p.m. Baccalaureate Mass for Bishop Dwenger High School, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Friday, May 24: 10 a.m. Baccalaureate Mass for Bishop Luers High School, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Friday, May 24: 7 p.m. Confirmation Mass, St. Michael Church, Plymouth

Saturday, May 25: 10 a.m. Confirmation Mass, St. Therese, Little Flower Church, South Bend

