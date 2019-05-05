Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Sunday, May 5: 2 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Pius X Church, Granger

Sunday, May 5: 5:30 p.m. — Vespers and Dinner, Henri de Lubac Jesuit Community, South Bend

Monday, May 6: 5 p.m. — Mass with Blessing for Notre Dame Masters of Divinity Program, Moreau Seminary, University of Notre Dame

Tuesday, May 7: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. John the Baptist Church, New Haven

Wednesday, May 8: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Paul of the Cross Church, Columbia City

Friday, May 10: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, Sacred Heart Church, Warsaw

Saturday, May 11: 10 a.m. — Confirmation Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Saturday, May 11: 5 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Anthony of Padua Church, Angola

* * *