Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

For the week of June 8-14, 2026:

Monday, June 8, at 9 a.m. – Meeting of United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) Committee on Priorities and Plans, Orlando

Tuesday, June 9, at 9 a.m. – Meeting of USCCB Doctrine Committee, Orlando

Wednesday, June 10 to Friday, June 12 – Meeting of USCCB Plenary Assembly, Orlando

Thursday, June 11, at 4 p.m. – Votive Mass of the Sacred Heart and Consecration of the United States, Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, Orlando

Sunday, June 14, at 10 a.m. – Mass, 100th Anniversary of St. Anthony of Padua Parish, St. Anthony of Padua Church, Angola

Sunday, June 14, at 4 p.m. – Sung Vespers for the Commissioning of Diocesan Synod Delegates, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

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