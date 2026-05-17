Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

For the week of May 18 – 24, 2026:

Monday, May 18, at 10:00 a.m. – Meeting of Bishop’s Cabinet, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Tuesday, May 19, at 11 a.m. – Meeting of Seminarian Admissions Committee, Sacred Heart Rectory, Warsaw

Wednesday, May 20, at noon – Meeting of Diocesan Finance Council, Best Western Plus, Warsaw

Thursday, May 21, at 10:30 a.m. – Baccalaureate Mass for Bishop Dwenger High School, St. Vincent de Paul Church, Fort Wayne

Friday, May 22, at 10 a.m. – Baccalaureate Mass for Bishop Luers High School, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Friday, May 22, at 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass,

Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Warsaw

Saturday, May 23, at 10 a.m. – Confirmation Mass,

SS. Peter & Paul Church, Huntington

Sunday, May 24, at 11:30 a.m. – Adult Confirmation Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception,

Fort Wayne

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