May 17, 2026 // Uncategorized
Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
For the week of May 18 – 24, 2026:
Monday, May 18, at 10:00 a.m. – Meeting of Bishop’s Cabinet, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne
Tuesday, May 19, at 11 a.m. – Meeting of Seminarian Admissions Committee, Sacred Heart Rectory, Warsaw
Wednesday, May 20, at noon – Meeting of Diocesan Finance Council, Best Western Plus, Warsaw
Thursday, May 21, at 10:30 a.m. – Baccalaureate Mass for Bishop Dwenger High School, St. Vincent de Paul Church, Fort Wayne
Friday, May 22, at 10 a.m. – Baccalaureate Mass for Bishop Luers High School, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne
Friday, May 22, at 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass,
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Warsaw
Saturday, May 23, at 10 a.m. – Confirmation Mass,
SS. Peter & Paul Church, Huntington
Sunday, May 24, at 11:30 a.m. – Adult Confirmation Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception,
Fort Wayne
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