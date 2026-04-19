Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

For the week of April 20 – 26:

Monday, April 20, at 5:30 p.m. – Meeting of Board of Directors of Catholic Cemetery Association, Divine Mercy Funeral Home, Fort Wayne

Tuesday, April 21, at 8:30 a.m. – Mass and Pastoral Visit, St. Joseph School, Garrett

Wednesday, April 22, at 10:30 a.m. – Presbyterate Meeting, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Warsaw

Wednesday, April 22, at 7:30 p.m. – Mass, Chapel of the Holy Spirit, Our Lady of the Road, South Bend

Thursday, April 23, at 8 a.m. – Mass and Pastoral Visit, Corpus Christi School, South Bend

Friday, April 24, at 11:30 a.m. – “You Can Lend A Hand” Luncheon, Century Center, South Bend

Friday, April 24, at 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, Culver Academies Memorial Chapel, Culver

Saturday, April 25, at 10 a.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Michael Church, Plymouth

Saturday, April 25, at 7 p.m. – Luers Knight, Bishop Luers High School, Fort Wayne

Sunday, April 26, at noon – Confirmation Mass with Rite of Full Communion, Basilica of the Sacred Heart, University of Notre Dame

Sunday, April 26, at 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, Holy Spirit Chapel, Le Mans Hall, Saint Mary’s College, Notre Dame

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