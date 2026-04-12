Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

For the week of April 13 – 19:

Monday, April 13, at 10 a.m. – Tour and Luncheon with Marian High School Students, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Tuesday, April 14, at noon – Meeting with Annual Bishop’s Appeal Committee, The Boathouse Restaurant, Winona Lake

Wednesday, April 15, at 5 p.m. – Mass with the Investiture of Friars in Habits, St. Anthony of Padua Church, Angola

Thursday, April 16, at 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Joseph-Hessen Cassel Church, Fort Wayne

Friday, April 17, at 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, Most Precious Blood Church, Fort Wayne

Saturday, April 18, at 5 p.m. – Mass, Knights of Columbus State Convention, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Sunday, April 19, at 2 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Decatur

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