April 12, 2026 // Bishop
Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
For the week of April 13 – 19:
Monday, April 13, at 10 a.m. – Tour and Luncheon with Marian High School Students, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne
Tuesday, April 14, at noon – Meeting with Annual Bishop’s Appeal Committee, The Boathouse Restaurant, Winona Lake
Wednesday, April 15, at 5 p.m. – Mass with the Investiture of Friars in Habits, St. Anthony of Padua Church, Angola
Thursday, April 16, at 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Joseph-Hessen Cassel Church, Fort Wayne
Friday, April 17, at 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, Most Precious Blood Church, Fort Wayne
Saturday, April 18, at 5 p.m. – Mass, Knights of Columbus State Convention, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne
Sunday, April 19, at 2 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Decatur
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