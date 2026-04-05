Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

For the week of April 6 – 12:

Tuesday, April 7, at 11:30 a.m. – “You Can Lend A Hand” Luncheon, The Grand Wayne Center, Fort Wayne

Wednesday, April 8, at 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, Immaculate Conception Church, Auburn

Thursday, April 9, at 8:15 a.m. – Mass and Pastoral Visit, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School, Fort Wayne

Friday, April 10, at 9:30 a.m. – Mass and Pastoral Visit, Bishop Dwenger High School, Fort Wayne

Friday, April 10, at 6:30 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. John the Baptist Church, New Haven

Saturday, April 11, at 10 a.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Vincent de Paul Church, Fort Wayne

Sunday, April 12, at 2 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Fort Wayne

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