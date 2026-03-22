Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Chelsea Alt Graphic Designer

For the week of March 23 – 29:

Tuesday, March 24, at 5:15 p.m. – Mass with Notre Dame Exoneration Justice Clinic and Romero Days Conference, Basilica of the Sacred Heart, Notre Dame

Wednesday, March 25, at 3 p.m. – Meeting of Our Sunday Visitor Institute Committee, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Thursday, March 26, at 8:30 a.m. – Meeting of Board of Directors of Our Sunday Visitor, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Saturday, March 28, at 10 a.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Joseph Church, Fort Wayne

Sunday, March 29, at 11:30 a.m. – Palm Sunday Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

* * *