March 22, 2026 // Bishop
Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
For the week of March 23 – 29:
Tuesday, March 24, at 5:15 p.m. – Mass with Notre Dame Exoneration Justice Clinic and Romero Days Conference, Basilica of the Sacred Heart, Notre Dame
Wednesday, March 25, at 3 p.m. – Meeting of Our Sunday Visitor Institute Committee, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne
Thursday, March 26, at 8:30 a.m. – Meeting of Board of Directors of Our Sunday Visitor, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne
Saturday, March 28, at 10 a.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Joseph Church, Fort Wayne
Sunday, March 29, at 11:30 a.m. – Palm Sunday Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne
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