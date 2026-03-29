Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

For Holy Week, March 30 – April 6:

Monday, March 30, at 7 p.m. – Chrism Mass, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend

Tuesday, March 31, at 7 p.m. – Chrism Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Thursday, April 2, at 7 p.m. – Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord’s Supper, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend

Friday, April 3, at 3 p.m. – Good Friday Celebration of the Passion of the Lord, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Saturday, April 4, at 9 p.m. – Easter Vigil Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Sunday, April 5, at 11 a.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Henry Church, Fort Wayne

* * *