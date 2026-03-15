March 15, 2026 // Bishop
Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
For the week of March 16 – 22:
Tuesday, March 17, at 11 a.m. – Mass with the Christ Child Society, St. Thérèse, Little Flower Church, South Bend
Wednesday, March 18, at 3 p.m. – Pueri Cantores Mass, St. Pius X Church, Granger
Thursday, March 19, at 9:35 a.m. – Mass and Pastoral Visit, Saint Joseph High School, South Bend
Friday, March 20, at 6:30 p.m. – Saint Joseph High School Gala, Four Winds Casino, South Bend
Saturday, March 21, at 10 a.m. – Confirmation Mass, Holy Family Church, South Bend
Sunday, March 22, at 6 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, Our Lady of Hungary Church, South Bend
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