Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

For the week of March 16 – 22:

Tuesday, March 17, at 11 a.m. – Mass with the Christ Child Society, St. Thérèse, Little Flower Church, South Bend

Wednesday, March 18, at 3 p.m. – Pueri Cantores Mass, St. Pius X Church, Granger

Thursday, March 19, at 9:35 a.m. – Mass and Pastoral Visit, Saint Joseph High School, South Bend

Friday, March 20, at 6:30 p.m. – Saint Joseph High School Gala, Four Winds Casino, South Bend

Saturday, March 21, at 10 a.m. – Confirmation Mass, Holy Family Church, South Bend

Sunday, March 22, at 6 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, Our Lady of Hungary Church, South Bend

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