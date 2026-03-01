Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

For the week of March 2 – 8:

Tuesday, March 3, at 10:30 a.m. – Lenten Day of Recollection, St. Martin de Porres Church, Syracuse

Tuesday, March 3, at 5:45 p.m. – Meeting of Diocesan Review Board, Sacred Heart Rectory, Warsaw

Wednesday, March 4, at 11 a.m. – Talk with Notre Dame student seminar, University of Notre Dame

Thursday, March 5, at 10:30 a.m. – Presbyteral Council Meeting, Sacred Heart Rectory, Warsaw

Thursday, March 5, at 1 p.m. – Priest Personnel Board Meeting, Sacred Heart Rectory, Warsaw

Saturday, March 7, at 9:15 a.m. – Mass and Meeting of Diocesan Pastoral Council, St. Martin de Porres Church, Syracuse

Saturday, March 7, at 6 p.m. – Saints Alive!, Bishop Dwenger High School, Fort Wayne

