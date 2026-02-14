Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Chelsea Alt Graphic Designer

For the week of February 16 – 22:

Monday, February 16, at 10 a.m. – Meeting of Bishop’s Cabinet, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Tuesday, February 17, at 7 a.m. – Prayer and Blessing at Servus Omnium Lecture, University of Saint Francis North Campus Gymnasium, Fort Wayne

Wednesday, February 18, at 7 p.m. – “Mind and Heart” Lecture, Holy Cross College

Thursday, February 18, at 9 a.m. – Meeting with Diocesan High School Principals, Oakwood Inn, Syracuse

Thursday, February 19, at noon – Meeting with Council of Teachers, Oakwood Inn, Syracuse

Thursday, February 19, at 6 p.m. – Meeting with Diocesan School Board, Oakwood Inn, Syracuse

Saturday, February 21, at 3 p.m. – Question and Answer Session at Rekindle the Fire Men’s Conference, followed by 4 p.m. Mass, Century Center, South Bend

Sunday, February 22, at 10 a.m. – Mass with Communion and Liberation Community at Notre Dame, St. Francis Convent, Mishawaka

Sunday, February 22, at 2:30 p.m. – Rite of Election, St. Pius X Church, Granger

Sunday, February 22, at 5:30 p.m. – Vespers and Dinner, Henri de Lubac Jesuit Community, South Bend

* * *