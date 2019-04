Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Sunday, April 21: 9 a.m. — Easter Mass, St. Francis Xavier Church, Pierceton

Tuesday, April 23: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Fort Wayne

Wednesday, April 24: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Joseph Church, Hessen Cassel

Thursday, April 25: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Patrick Church, Arcola

Friday, April 26: 6 p.m. — LuersKnight Dinner and Auction, Clyde Theatre, Fort Wayne

Saturday, April 27: 9 a.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Mary of the Lake Church, Culver

Saturday, April 27: 5 p.m. — Mass, Reception and Dinner for Evangelium Vitae Award, Basilica of the Sacred Heart, University of Notre Dame

* * *