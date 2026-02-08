February 8, 2026 // Bishop
Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
For the week of February 9 – February 15:
Wednesday, February 11, at 9 a.m. – Mass and Pastoral Visit, Marian High School, Mishawaka
Thursday, February 12, at noon – Meeting of Diocesan Finance Council, Best Western Plus, Warsaw
Sunday, February 15, at 2:30 p.m. – Rite of Election,
St. Charles Borromeo Church, Fort Wayne
Sunday, February 15, at 6:30 p.m. – Talk with Knights of Columbus, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Avilla
* * *
