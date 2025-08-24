Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Wednesday, August 27: 11 a.m. – Opening Mass of New Academic Year, University of Saint Francis North Campus Auditorium, Fort Wayne

Thursday, August 28: 10:30 a.m. – Mass at Catholic School Mission Day, Bishop Dwenger High School, Fort Wayne

Friday, August 29: 10:30 a.m. – Mass at Catholic School Mission Day, Marian High School, Mishawaka

Saturday, August 30: 4 p.m. – Mass, St. Patrick Church,

South Bend

Sunday, August 31: 9 a.m. – Mass, St. Paul Chapel, Fremont

Wednesday, September 3: 10:30 a.m. – Presbyterate Meeting, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Warsaw

Wednesday, September 3: 6:30 p.m. – Jubilee Mass, St. Michael Church, Plymouth

Thursday, September 4: 5:30 p.m. – Mass, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend

Thursday, September 4: 7 p.m. – Catholic Charities Presentation on Business and Catholic Social Teaching, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend

Friday, September 5: 8:30 a.m. – Mass and Pastoral Visit, Our Lady of Hungary School, South Bend

Saturday, September 6: 11 a.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Stanislaus Bishop and Martyr Church, South Bend

Saturday, September 6: 6 p.m. – Mass at Seven Sisters Retreat, St. Felix Catholic Center, Huntington

