Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Sunday, July 20: 11 a.m. – Mass, St. Charles Borromeo Church, Fort Wayne

Wednesday, July 23: 3 p.m. – Meeting of Our Sunday Visitor Institute Committee, Hilton Garden Inn, Fort Wayne

Thursday, July 24: 8:30 a.m. – Meeting of Board of Directors of Our Sunday Visitor, Huntington

Friday, July 25: 11:30 a.m. – Mass with Diocesan School Principals, St. Martin de Porres Church, Syracuse

Saturday, July 26: 10:30 a.m. – Mass, St. Anne Home and Retirement Community, Fort Wayne

Sunday, July 27: 12:30 p.m. – Mass, St. Anthony of Padua Church, Angola

* * *