Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Sunday, April 7: 4 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Patrick Church, Ligonier

Monday, April 8: 10 a.m. — Meeting of the Bishop’s Cabinet, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Tuesday, April 9: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Joseph Church, Garrett

Wednesday, April 10: 10:30 a.m. — Visit of Bishop Dwenger High School Seniors to Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Wednesday, April 10: 6 p.m. — Mass for Assembly of Catholic Foundations, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Thursday, April 11: 12 p.m. — Meeting of Annual Bishop’s Appeal Committee, Sacred Heart Church, Warsaw

Thursday, April 11: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, Queen of Peace Church, Mishawaka

Friday, April 12: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Vincent de Paul Church, Elkhart

Saturday, April 13: 10 a.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Vincent de Paul Church, Elkhart

