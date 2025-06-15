Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Monday, June 16, to Friday, June 20 – United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) Special Assembly, San Diego

Saturday, June 21: 6:30 p.m. – Mass for Nocturnal Adoration Society, St. Patrick Church, Ligonier

Sunday, June 22: 4 p.m. – Corpus Christi Procession, St. Thomas the Apostle Church to St. Vincent de Paul Church, Elkhart

Monday, June 23, to Friday, June 27 – Annual Priests Retreat, Swan Lake Resort, Plymouth

Friday, June 27: 10 a.m. – Mass, Sacred Heart Village Nursing Center and Assisted Living, Avilla

Saturday, June 28: 9:30 a.m. – Mass and Meeting of Diocesan Pastoral Council, St. Martin de Porres Church, Syracuse

Saturday, June 28: 6 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Patrick Church, Fort Wayne

Sunday, June 29: 11:30 a.m. – Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

