Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Monday, June 2: 3 p.m. – Mass at Catholic Campus Ministry Association “Called 25” Conference, Basilica of the Sacred Heart, University Notre Dame

Tuesday, June 3: 6:30 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Augustine Church, South Bend

Wednesday, June 4: 11 a.m. – Mass, Church of Our Lady of Loretto, Saint Mary’s College, Notre Dame

Wednesday, June 4: 6:45 p.m. – Luxury Bingo Benefit for Women’s Care Center, Dahnke Ballroom, University of Notre Dame

Friday, June 6: 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Joseph Church, LaGrange

Saturday, June 7: 11 a.m. – Mass with Ordination of Priests, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend

Sunday, June 8: 11:30 a.m. – Adult Confirmation Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Monday, June 9: 10 a.m. – Meeting of Bishop’s Cabinet, St. John Paul II Center, Mishawaka

Monday, June 9, to Wednesday, June 11: Symposium for Bishops on “The Bishop’s Ministry of Governance,” University of Notre Dame

Wednesday, June 11: 6 p.m. – Mass and Presentation, Legatus Chapters of Fort Wayne and South Bend, Sacred Heart Church, Warsaw

Sunday, June 15: 9 a.m. – Meeting of United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) Committee on Doctrine, San Diego

