Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Wednesday, May 28: Noon – Meeting of Diocesan Finance Council, Best Western Plus, Warsaw

Thursday, May 29: 7 p.m. – Baccalaureate Mass for Marian High School, St. Pius X Church, Granger

Friday, May 30: 7 p.m. – Baccalaureate Mass for Saint Joseph High School, St. Pius X Church, Granger

Saturday, May 31: 10 a.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Michael Church, Plymouth

Sunday, June 1: 11 a.m. – Adult Confirmation Mass, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend

* * *