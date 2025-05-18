Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Monday, May 19: 11:30 a.m. – Mass, Holy Cross House, Notre Dame

Tuesday, May 20: 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, Our Lady of Hungary Church, South Bend

Thursday, May 22: 10:30 a.m. – Baccalaureate Mass for Bishop Dwenger High School, St. Charles Borromeo Church, Fort Wayne

Friday, May 23: 10 a.m. – Baccalaureate Mass for Bishop Luers High School, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Friday, May 23: 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. John Bosco Church, Churubusco

Saturday, May 24: 11 a.m. – Mass with Ordination of Deacons, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Sunday, May 25: 2 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Warsaw

