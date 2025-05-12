Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Tuesday, May 13: 12:30 p.m. – Meeting of Committee for Retired Clergy, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Tuesday, May 13: 5 p.m. – “Our Shepherds, Our Future” Event in Support of the St. John Paul II Endowment Fund for Seminarian Education, The Lodge at Camp Red Cedar, Fort Wayne

Wednesday, May 14: 10:30 a.m. – Meeting of Hispanic Apostolate, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Warsaw

Wednesday, May 14: 1 p.m. – Meeting of Seminarian Admissions Committee, Sacred Heart Rectory, Warsaw

Thursday, May 15: 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, Blessed Sacrament Church, Albion

Friday, May 16: 4:30 p.m. – Baccalaureate Mass, St. Joseph Chapel, Holy Cross College

Saturday, May 17: 5 p.m. – Commencement Mass, Joyce Center, University of Notre Dame

Sunday, May 18: 5 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Adalbert Church, South Bend

* * *