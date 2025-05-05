Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Monday, May 5: 5 p.m. – Mass with Blessing and Sending of Graduates of Notre Dame’s Masters of Divinity Program, Baumer Hall Chapel, University of Notre Dame

Tuesday, May 6: 8 a.m. – Meeting of Indiana Bishops and Major Religious Superiors, Our Lady of Fatima Retreat House, Indianapolis

Tuesday, May 6: 3:30 p.m. – Meeting of Bishops of Indiana, Archbishop O’Meara Catholic Center, Indianapolis

Wednesday, May 7: 9 a.m. – Mass and Meeting of Indiana Catholic Conference, Indianapolis

Thursday, May 8: 7:45 p.m. – Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament and Benediction at Kingdom Builders Event, St. Vincent de Paul Church, Fort Wayne

Friday, May 9: 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Avilla

Saturday, May 10: 10 a.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Vincent de Paul Church, Fort Wayne

Sunday, May 11: 11 a.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Decatur

* * *