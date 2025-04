Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Monday, April 28: 5:15 p.m. – Mass and Eucharistic Procession, Basilica of the Sacred Heart, Notre Dame

Wednesday, April 30: 10 a.m. – Meeting of Bishop’s Cabinet, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Wednesday, April 30: 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Joseph Church, Bluffton

Thursday, May 1: 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel Church, Fort Wayne

Friday, May 2: 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Mary Church, Huntington

Saturday, May 3: 5 p.m. – Mass for Evangelium Vitae Medal Award, Basilica of the Sacred Heart, Notre Dame

Sunday, May 4: 2 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Pius X Church, Granger

* * *