Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Monday, April 21: 5:30 p.m. – Meeting of Board of Directors of Catholic Cemetery Association, Divine Mercy Funeral Home, Huntertown

Tuesday, April 22: 11:30 a.m. – “You Can Lend A Hand” Luncheon, The Grand Wayne Center, Fort Wayne

Tuesday, April 22: 6:30 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. John the Baptist Church, New Haven

Wednesday, April 23: 10:30 a.m. – Presbyterate Meeting, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Warsaw

Thursday, April 24: Noon – Meeting with Annual Bishop’s Appeal Committee, The Boathouse Restaurant, Winona Lake

Thursday, April 24: 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Elkhart

Friday, April 25: 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, Culver Academies Memorial Chapel, Culver

Saturday, April 26: 1:30 p.m. – Priesthood Ordination, Basilica of the Sacred Heart, Notre Dame

Sunday, April 27: 2 p.m. – Mass with Sacrament of Confirmation and the Rite of Reception into Full Communion, Basilica of the Sacred Heart, Notre Dame

Sunday, April 27: 7:15 p.m. – Vespers, Basilica of the Sacred Heart, Notre Dame

