Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Tuesday, April 8: 10:30 a.m. – Tour and Luncheon with Bishop Dwenger High School Theology Students, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Tuesday, April 8: 6:30 p.m. – Catholic-Protestant Prayer Service “Unity Night,” Sonrise Church, Fort Wayne

Friday, April 11: 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Dominic Church, Bremen

Sunday, April 13: 11 a.m. – Palm Sunday Mass, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend

* * *