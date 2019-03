Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Francie Hogan Page Designer

Sunday, March 24: 11 a.m. — Closing Mass of Women’s Cursillo Weekend, St. Felix Catholic Center, Huntington

Monday, March 25: 3 p.m. — Pueri Cantores Mass, St. Charles Borromeo Church, Fort Wayne

Tuesday, March 26: 5:30 p.m. — Meeting of Diocesan Review Board, Sacred Heart Rectory, Warsaw

Wednesday, March 27: 11 a.m. — Mass for Christ Child Society of South Bend, St. Joseph Chapel, Holy Cross College, Notre Dame

Thursday, March 28: 7:30 p.m. — Vespers with PFW Mastodon Catholic Group, St. Charles Borromeo Church, Fort Wayne

* * *