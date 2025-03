Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Monday, March 31: 10 a.m. – Meeting of Bishop’s Cabinet, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Tuesday, April 1: 7 p.m. – Little Flower Holy Hour, St. Mother Theodore Guérin Chapel, Fort Wayne

Wednesday, April 2: 9 a.m. – Mass and Pastoral Visit, St. Mary of the Assumption School, Avilla

Thursday, April 3: 10:30 a.m. – Presbyteral Council Meeting, Sacred Heart Rectory, Warsaw

Thursday, April 3: 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Vincent de Paul Church, Elkhart

Friday, April 4: 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Vincent de Paul Church, Elkhart

Saturday, April 5: 10 a.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Anthony of Padua Church, Angola

Sunday, April 6: 3:30 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Henry Church, Fort Wayne

