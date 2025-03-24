Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Tuesday, March 25: 11:30 a.m. – “You Can Lend A Hand” Luncheon, Century Center, South Bend

Tuesday, March 25: 6:30 p.m. – Consecration of Altar Stone and Solemn Mass in the Presence of the Ordinary, St. Stanislaus Bishop and Martyr, South Bend

Wednesday, March 26: 11 a.m. – Mass with the Christ Child Society, St. Thérèse, Little Flower Church, South Bend

Wednesday, March 26: 5:15 p.m. – Mass at “True Genius: The Mission of Women in Church and Culture” Conference, Basilica of the Sacred Heart, University of Notre Dame

Thursday, March 27: 11 a.m. – Mass at Diocesan High School Catholic Relief Services (CRS) Clubs Retreat, St. Martin de Porres Church, Syracuse

Thursday, March 27: 6:30 p.m. – Divine Mercy Chaplet and Shroud of Turin Presentation by Cheryl White, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Friday, March 28: 6:30 p.m. – Saint Joseph High School Gala, Four Winds Casino, South Bend

Saturday, March 29: 10 a.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend

Sunday, March 30: 3 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Patrick Church, Ligonier

* * *