Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Monday, March 10: 9 a.m. – Meeting of United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) Committee on Doctrine, Washington, D.C.

Monday, March 10: 6 p.m. – Meeting of USCCB Committee on Religious Liberty, St. John Paul II National Shrine, Washington, D.C.

Tuesday and Wednesday, March 11 and 12 – Meetings of USCCB Administrative Committee, Washington, D.C.

Tuesday, March 11: 2 p.m. – Installation Mass of Robert Cardinal McElroy, 8th Archbishop of Washington, Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, Washington, D.C.

Wednesday, March 12 – Joint Meeting of Foundation Board and Governance Board of Catholic Relief Services, Baltimore, Maryland

Thursday, March 13: 3 p.m. – Priest Personnel Board Meeting, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Saturday, March 15: 10 a.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. John the Baptist Church, Fort Wayne

Saturday, March 15: 6 p.m. – Catholic Charities St. Patrick Day Gala, Parkview Mirro Center for Research and Innovation, Fort Wayne

Sunday, March 16: 3:30 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Joseph Church, Fort Wayne

* * *