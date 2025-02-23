Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Monday, February 24: 10 a.m. – Meeting of Bishop’s Cabinet, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Monday, February 24: 7:15 p.m. – Talk with Question and Answer Session at St. Vincent’s “Edge Night,” Monsignor Kuzmich Life Center, St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Fort Wayne

Tuesday, February 25: 5:30 p.m. – Saint Anne Communities Gala, Parkview Mirro Center for Research and Innovation, Fort Wayne

Wednesday, February 26: 10:30 a.m. – Hispanic Ministry Priest Meeting, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Basement, Warsaw

Wednesday, February 26: 6 p.m. – Vespers and Dinner, Henri de Lubac Jesuit Community, South Bend

Thursday, February 27: 10:30 a.m. – Meeting of Board of Directors of Catholic Charities, St. John Paul II Center, Mishawaka

Thursday, February 27: 6:30 p.m. – Dinner Meeting with the Tocqueville Fellows from the Center for Citizenship and Constitutional Government, University of Notre Dame

Saturday, March 1: 9:15 a.m. – Mass and Meeting of Diocesan Pastoral Council, St. Martin de Porres Church, Syracuse

Saturday, March 1: 6 p.m. – Saints Alive!, Bishop Dwenger High School, Fort Wayne

Sunday, March 2: 2 p.m. – Rite of Election, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend

Sunday, March 2: 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, Holy Spirit Chapel, Le Mans Hall, Saint Mary’s College, Notre Dame

* * *