February 23, 2025 // Bishop
Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Monday, February 24: 10 a.m. – Meeting of Bishop’s Cabinet, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne
Monday, February 24: 7:15 p.m. – Talk with Question and Answer Session at St. Vincent’s “Edge Night,” Monsignor Kuzmich Life Center, St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Fort Wayne
Tuesday, February 25: 5:30 p.m. – Saint Anne Communities Gala, Parkview Mirro Center for Research and Innovation, Fort Wayne
Wednesday, February 26: 10:30 a.m. – Hispanic Ministry Priest Meeting, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Basement, Warsaw
Wednesday, February 26: 6 p.m. – Vespers and Dinner, Henri de Lubac Jesuit Community, South Bend
Thursday, February 27: 10:30 a.m. – Meeting of Board of Directors of Catholic Charities, St. John Paul II Center, Mishawaka
Thursday, February 27: 6:30 p.m. – Dinner Meeting with the Tocqueville Fellows from the Center for Citizenship and Constitutional Government, University of Notre Dame
Saturday, March 1: 9:15 a.m. – Mass and Meeting of Diocesan Pastoral Council, St. Martin de Porres Church, Syracuse
Saturday, March 1: 6 p.m. – Saints Alive!, Bishop Dwenger High School, Fort Wayne
Sunday, March 2: 2 p.m. – Rite of Election, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend
Sunday, March 2: 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, Holy Spirit Chapel, Le Mans Hall, Saint Mary’s College, Notre Dame
