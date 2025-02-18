February 18, 2025 // Bishop
Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Wednesday, February 19: Noon – Meeting of Diocesan Finance Council, Best Western Plus, Warsaw
Wednesday, February 19: 5:05 p.m. – Mass with Holy Cross Community, Corby Hall, University of Notre Dame
Thursday, February 20: 9 a.m. – Meeting with Diocesan High School Principals, Oakwood Inn, Syracuse
Thursday, February 20: Noon – Meeting with Council of Teachers, Oakwood Inn, Syracuse
Thursday, February 20: 6 p.m. – Meeting with Diocesan School Board, Oakwood Inn, Syracuse
Saturday, February 22: 3:15 p.m. – Question and Answer Session at Rekindle the Fire Men’s Conference, followed by 4 p.m. Mass, Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne
Sunday, February 23: 10:30 a.m. – Visit to Catechism Classes, St. Dominic Parish, Bremen
Sunday, February 23: Noon – Mass, St. Dominic Church, Bremen
Sunday, February 23: 5 p.m. – Mass, Windmoor Study Center, South Bend
