January 27, 2025 // Bishop
Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Tuesday, January 28: 9:30 a.m. – Mass and Pastoral Visit, Bishop Dwenger High School, Fort Wayne
Thursday, January 30: 10:30 a.m. – Priest Personnel Board Meeting, Sacred Heart Rectory, Warsaw
Friday, January 31: 9 a.m. – Mass and Pastoral Visit, Sacred Heart School, Warsaw
Saturday, February 1: 11 a.m. – Mass with Moreau Seminary Community, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne
Sunday, February 2: 11:30 a.m. – Mass, St. Casimir Church, South Bend
Sunday, February 2: 6 p.m. – Vespers with Members of Neocatechumenal Way, St. Adalbert Church, South Bend
