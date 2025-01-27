Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Tuesday, January 28: 9:30 a.m. – Mass and Pastoral Visit, Bishop Dwenger High School, Fort Wayne

Thursday, January 30: 10:30 a.m. – Priest Personnel Board Meeting, Sacred Heart Rectory, Warsaw

Friday, January 31: 9 a.m. – Mass and Pastoral Visit, Sacred Heart School, Warsaw

Saturday, February 1: 11 a.m. – Mass with Moreau Seminary Community, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Sunday, February 2: 11:30 a.m. – Mass, St. Casimir Church, South Bend

Sunday, February 2: 6 p.m. – Vespers with Members of Neocatechumenal Way, St. Adalbert Church, South Bend

