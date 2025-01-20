January 20, 2025 // Bishop
Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Wednesday, January 22: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Right to Life Events: Youth Rally and Mass, Indiana Convention Center, followed by March for Life and Rally at Statehouse, Indianapolis
Thursday, January 23: 5:30 p.m. – Dinner and Talk with
Students in Assisi Program for Discipleship and Leadership, Brookside Mansion, University of Saint Francis, Fort Wayne
* * *
