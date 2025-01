Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Monday, January 13: 11 a.m. – Mass and Blessing of Perpetual Adoration Chapel, St. Jude Church, Fort Wayne

Wednesday, January 15: 9 a.m. – Mass and Pastoral Visit, Bishop Luers High School, Fort Wayne

Friday, January 17: 9 a.m. – Mass and Pastoral Visit, Marian High School, Mishawaka

Saturday, January 18: 9 a.m. – Panel Discussion at Post-Synod Gathering, Holy Cross College Pfeil Center, South Bend

Sunday, January 19: 10:30 a.m. – Visit to Catechism Classes, St. Dominic Parish, Bremen

Sunday, January 19: Noon – Mass, St. Dominic Church, Bremen

