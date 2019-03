Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Monday, March 18: 5:15 p.m. — Mass and Lecture, Moreau Seminary, University of Notre Dame

Tuesday, March 19: 8 a.m. — Pastoral Visit to Saint Joseph High School, South Bend, with Mass at 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday, March 20: 3 p.m. — Meeting of Our Sunday Visitor Institute Committee, Homewood Suites Hotel, Fort Wayne

Thursday, March 21: 8:30 a.m. — Meeting of Board of Directors of Our Sunday Visitor, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Thursday, March 21: 4 p.m. — Meeting of Board of Directors of Catholic Charities, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Saturday, March 23: 6 p.m. — Saint Joseph High School Spring Auction, The Armory, South Bend

