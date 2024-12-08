Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Monday, December 9: 12:05 p.m. – Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Tuesday, December 10: 3:30 p.m. – Meeting of Bishops of Indiana, Archbishop O’Meara Catholic Center, Indianapolis

Wednesday, December 11: 10 a.m. – Meeting of Board of Directors of Indiana Catholic Conference, Indianapolis

Thursday, December 12: 7 p.m. – Mass, Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, St. Vincent de Paul Church, Elkhart

Friday, December 13: 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Charles Borromeo Church, Fort Wayne

Saturday, December 14: 9 a.m. – Mass and Breakfast with Fort Wayne District of St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Fort Wayne

Saturday, December 14: 6:30 p.m. – Mass to Conclude Hispanic Youth Retreat, St. Patrick Church, Ligonier

* * *