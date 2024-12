Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Monday, December 2: 10 a.m. – Meeting of Bishop’s Cabinet, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Monday, December 2: 4 p.m. – Blessing of New Divine Mercy Funeral Home, Cedar Canyon, Fort Wayne

Tuesday, December 3: Noon – Meeting of Diocesan Finance Council, Ivy Tech Community College, Warsaw

Wednesday, December 4: 10:30 a.m. – Advent Day of Recollection, St. Martin de Porres Church, Syracuse

Thursday, December 5: 9:30 a.m. – Theology Class for Masters of Divinity Students, University of Notre Dame

Thursday, December 5: 11:30 a.m. – Open Session with Theology Students and Faculty, University of Notre Dame

Friday, December 6: 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Joseph Church, South Bend

Saturday, December 7: 10 a.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Monica Church, Mishawaka

Sunday, December 8: Noon – Confirmation Mass with Rite of Full Communion, Basilica of the Sacred Heart, University of Notre Dame

