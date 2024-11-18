November 18, 2024 // Bishop
Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Tuesday, November 19: 10:30 a.m. – Presbyteral Council Meeting, Sacred Heart Rectory, Warsaw
Wednesday, November 20: 10:30 a.m. – Meeting of Board of Directors of Catholic Charities, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne
Thursday, November 21: Noon – Meeting of the Board of Directors of Saint Anne Communities, Saint Anne Retirement Home, Fort Wayne
Friday, November 22: 8 a.m. – Mass and Pastoral Visit,
St. Adalbert Catholic School, South Bend
Saturday, November 23: 10 a.m. – Confirmation Mass,
St. John the Evangelist Church, Goshen
Sunday, November 24: 12:15 p.m. – Mass and Blessing of New Vestibule, Christ the King Church, South Bend
Sunday, November 24: 3 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, Christ the King Church, South Bend
