Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Tuesday, November 19: 10:30 a.m. – Presbyteral Council Meeting, Sacred Heart Rectory, Warsaw

Wednesday, November 20: 10:30 a.m. – Meeting of Board of Directors of Catholic Charities, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Thursday, November 21: Noon – Meeting of the Board of Directors of Saint Anne Communities, Saint Anne Retirement Home, Fort Wayne

Friday, November 22: 8 a.m. – Mass and Pastoral Visit,

St. Adalbert Catholic School, South Bend

Saturday, November 23: 10 a.m. – Confirmation Mass,

St. John the Evangelist Church, Goshen

Sunday, November 24: 12:15 p.m. – Mass and Blessing of New Vestibule, Christ the King Church, South Bend

Sunday, November 24: 3 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, Christ the King Church, South Bend

