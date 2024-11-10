November 10, 2024 // Bishop
Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Monday, November 11 to Thursday, November 14 – Meeting of United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) Plenary Assembly, Baltimore
Monday, November 11: 5 p.m. – Meeting of the National Eucharistic Congress Board of Directors, Baltimore
Tuesday, November 12: 6 p.m. – Meeting of USCCB Ad Hoc Committee Against Racism, Baltimore
Wednesday, November 13: 4:30 p.m. – Meeting of Bishops Advisory Group for Eucharistic Revival, Baltimore
Sunday, November 17: 3 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Mary of the Annunciation Church, Bristol
