Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Monday, November 11 to Thursday, November 14 – Meeting of United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) Plenary Assembly, Baltimore

Monday, November 11: 5 p.m. – Meeting of the National Eucharistic Congress Board of Directors, Baltimore

Tuesday, November 12: 6 p.m. – Meeting of USCCB Ad Hoc Committee Against Racism, Baltimore

Wednesday, November 13: 4:30 p.m. – Meeting of Bishops Advisory Group for Eucharistic Revival, Baltimore

Sunday, November 17: 3 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Mary of the Annunciation Church, Bristol

