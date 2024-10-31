October 31, 2024 // Bishop
Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Friday, November 1: 5:15 p.m. – Mass with de Nicola Center for Ethics and Culture, Basilica of the Sacred Heart, University of Notre Dame
Saturday, November 2: 9:15 a.m. – Mass and Meeting of Diocesan Pastoral Council, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church and Rectory, Warsaw
Sunday, November 3: 10 a.m. – Mass and Blessing of St. Anthony Statue, St. Anthony of Padua Church, Angola
* * *
